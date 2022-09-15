Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $26,083.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

