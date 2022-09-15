ByteNext Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $218,073.70 and approximately $11,022.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,474.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
