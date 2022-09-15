Bytom Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00093018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00073802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,332,469 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

