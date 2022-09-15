CACHE Gold Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $52,266.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $52.95 or 0.00268206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 528.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.16 or 0.19201489 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00839548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold launched on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.