Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.
