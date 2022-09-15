CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.35.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at C$23.48 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.94 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The company has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.