CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.35.
CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
CAE stock opened at C$23.48 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.94 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The company has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
