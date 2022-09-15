Cake Monster Trading 52.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $29,627.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
About Cake Monster
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,287,414,989 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
