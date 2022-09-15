Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$4.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.