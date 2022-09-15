Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.
Shares of CNQ stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
