Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $18.72 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

