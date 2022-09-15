CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance

CannBioRx Life Sciences stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

