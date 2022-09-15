Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Poseida Therapeutics

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $7,525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,835,673 shares in the company, valued at $41,424,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Chairman Eric Ostertag purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 838,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 2,150,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,525,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,835,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,424,855.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PSTX stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

