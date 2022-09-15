Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $9,957,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $146.55 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

