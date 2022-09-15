Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.35% of Hawks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKZ. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,186,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hawks Acquisition by 168.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 843,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWKZ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

