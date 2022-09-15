Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 43,059 ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.17% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 600,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IACC opened at $9.84 on Thursday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

