Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 52,000 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 237,278 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,781,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

