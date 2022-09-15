Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $224.12 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average of $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

