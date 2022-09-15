Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Decreases Holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Hippo were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $49,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,490,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

