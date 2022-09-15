Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $191,000 Holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,172 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in P3 Health Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 320,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter.

PIIIW stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70.

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

