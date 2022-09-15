Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Increases Holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.23% of Pine Technology Acquisition worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,774,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

