Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $1.53 Million in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 152,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.53% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACE Convergence Acquisition

In other ACE Convergence Acquisition news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $567,241.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 885,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,745.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Performance

About ACE Convergence Acquisition

NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $10.21 on Thursday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

