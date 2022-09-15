Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $287,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEV. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $245,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $546,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

About Gores Holdings VII

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.