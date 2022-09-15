Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $287,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEV. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $245,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $546,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance
GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.
About Gores Holdings VII
