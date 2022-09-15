Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $876,000 in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.12% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,385 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMACA stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

