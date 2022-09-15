Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $989,000 in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.98% of Waldencast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 610.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,707 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

WALD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

