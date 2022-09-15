Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.23% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE CLIM opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Company Profile

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.