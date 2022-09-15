Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.