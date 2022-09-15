Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 933,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.