Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 133,200 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.30% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

