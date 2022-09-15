Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 50.00% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EPRE opened at $16.91 on Thursday. First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

