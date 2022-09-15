Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 338,784 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,784 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.10% of Sharecare worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Sharecare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.77) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

