Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 338,784 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,784 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.10% of Sharecare worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sharecare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.