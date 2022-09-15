Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 40,176 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,176 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

