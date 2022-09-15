Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
