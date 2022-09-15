Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $931,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $451,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $351.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.