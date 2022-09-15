Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

