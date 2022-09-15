Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $41.12 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $41,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.