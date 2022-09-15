Capital Group International Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.58% of Saia worth $37,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

SAIA stock opened at $194.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

