Capital Group International Inc. CA Purchases 601,765 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 288.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,765 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned about 0.20% of Cameco worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

