Capital Group International Inc. CA Purchases 8,819 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Burlington Stores worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BURL opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

