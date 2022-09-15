Capital Group International Inc. CA Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of NetEase worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

