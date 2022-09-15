Capital Group International Inc. CA Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,877 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $27,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

