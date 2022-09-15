Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 11,684 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $350.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.23 and its 200-day moving average is $416.97.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

