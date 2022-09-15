Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 56,014 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,014 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.7 %

HON stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.