Capital Group International Inc. CA Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned 0.19% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

