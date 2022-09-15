Capital Group International Inc. CA Trims Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.
PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $263.60 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
