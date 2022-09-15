Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Home Depot by 756.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,578,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,299,000 after buying an additional 264,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

