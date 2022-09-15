Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.