Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 8,045 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA opened at $61.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.