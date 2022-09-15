Capital International Investors Buys 1,850 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 8.47% of MKS Instruments worth $706,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.86.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

