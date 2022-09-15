Capital International Investors Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 533.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.55% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,176,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,918,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $697.62 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.