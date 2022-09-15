Capital International Investors Has $820.33 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Investors grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $820,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $129.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.